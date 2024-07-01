Networks
Communities, perspectives and ideas
Discover OECD networks
The Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia is a regional outreach programme of the OECD Working Group on Bribery, established in 1998. It supports member countries in their efforts to prevent and combat corruption, through country reviews, practitioners’ networks and country-specific technical assistance.Learn more
The annual Arab Competition Forum, a joint initiative by the OECD, UN-ESCWA and UNCTAD, provides a platform for knowledge-sharing on competition policy and enforcement for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region bringing together high-level competition officials, policymakers, regulators, and the broader competition community.Learn more
Established in 1962, Business at OECD (BIAC) is the officially recognised institutional business stakeholder at the OECD. It stands for policies that enable businesses of all sizes and sectors to contribute to economic growth, sustainable development, and societal prosperity. Through Business at OECD, national business and employers’ federations representing over 10 million companies provide perspectives to cutting-edge OECD policy debates that shape market-based economies and impact global governance. Business at OECD’s expertise is enriched by the contributions of a wide range of international sector organisations.Learn more
The Carbon Market Platform (CMP), launched in 2015 under Germany's G7 presidency, brings together a diverse group of countries and organisations with the aim of strengthening international co-operation on developing effective, sustainable and ambitious carbon pricing approaches.Learn more
At the OECD, we believe that engaging with civil society helps improve our policy recommendations and our impact on society. Governments and policymakers are accountable to a wide array of policy shapers. With its subject-matter expertise and field experience, civil society brings vital knowledge to help advance policy change. As public participation, civic engagement, activism and mobilisation evolve, we aim to provide spaces for dialogue, and avenues for civil society contributions.Learn more
The Climate Change Expert Group (CCXG) works to enhance understanding of specific topics relevant to the UN climate change negotiations and for implementing the Paris Agreement. Established in 1993, CCXG activities are jointly supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).Learn more
The Asia Corporate Governance programme aims to advance the reform agenda on corporate governance in the region while promoting awareness and use of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.Learn more
The Latin America Corporate Governance programme aims to advance the reform agenda on corporate governance in the region while promoting awareness and use of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.Learn more
The International Network on Conflict and Fragility (INCAF) is a network of OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members, supported by key multilateral agencies, working in fragile and conflict-affected contexts.Learn more
The Network on Development Evaluation (EvalNet) of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) strengthens evaluation systems and capacities, improves the quality and usefulness of evaluations, and helps get robust evidence into the hands of the decision makers who need it.Learn more
The Network on Environment and Development Co-operation (Environet) of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) aims to make sure development co-operation supports the protection of the environment, adaptation to climate change, and emissions reduction. When successful, these efforts can lead to better development outcomes and living conditions, and more sustainable economic growth.Learn more
The Network on Gender Equality (Gendernet) of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) aims to improve policies and practices in development co-operation and humanitarian assistance to strengthen gender equality and to secure all women’s and girls’ rights.Learn more
The Working Party on Development Finance Statistics (WP-STAT) assists the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) in maintaining and improving the quality and user friendliness of its statistics on development co-operation and other resource flows to developing countries.Learn more
Many understand development as poorer countries “catching up” with richer countries. However, development is more complex than getting from a to b. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) signal that development has multiple economic, social and environmental dimensions, beyond income. Development in Transition (DiT) seeks to build the machinery of new international co-operation – driven by updated multilateralism – fit for the purpose of promoting sustainable development for all.Learn more
EMnet is the OECD Development Centre’s business-led platform for dialogue and analysis of policy challenges, economic trends and business opportunities in emerging markets. It brings together high-level public officials, senior executives from multinational corporations and OECD experts.Learn more
For over 40 years, the Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC/OECD) has been crucial in leading the Food Crisis Prevention Network (RPCA).Learn more
Pioneering annual event that convenes leading actors across the green finance community to help catalyse and support the transition to a green, low-emissions and climate-resilient global economy.Learn more
The Global Initiative to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption (GPS) is a public-private cooperation initiative that seeks to mobilise the private sector as key contributors in the fight against corruption and as promoters of a rules-based international business climate.Learn more
Fostering international co-operation with practitioners from jurisdictions around the globe is a key pillar of OECD work to successfully investigate, prosecute and sanction transnational corruption cases.Learn more
Bringing together high-level competition officials worldwide since 2001 to discuss key topics on the global competition agenda.Learn more
The OECD Global Forum on Digital Security for Prosperity is an international multilateral setting for all stakeholder communities of experts to dialogue, share experiences and influence public policy making on digital security.Learn more
The OECD Global Forum on Technology is a venue for regular in-depth dialogue to foresee and get ahead of long-term opportunities and risks presented by technology. It facilitates inclusive, multi-stakeholder and values-based discussions on specific technology policy topics, responding to gaps in existing fora.Learn more
The Global Parliamentary Network brings together national, subnational and supranational legislators to support multi-level collaboration and dialogue.Learn more
The Global Science Forum (GSF) supports countries to improve their science policies and share in the benefits of international collaboration.Learn more
Platform to support a transition towards net-zero and green economy in the region of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia (EECCA).Learn more
The annual OECD Green Growth and Sustainable Development Forum (GGSD Forum) is a conference open to a wide range of stakeholders and experts. It aims to provide a space for multi-disciplinary dialogue on green growth and sustainable development, identify remaining knowledge gaps and promote new initiatives to effectively address them. Each year, it focuses on a different cross-cutting issue related to sustainable development and green growth.Learn more
The OECD Green Talks LIVE webinar series allows participants from all over the world to engage and interact with world-leading experts from the OECD and beyond on all things environment.Learn more
The International Network on Financial Education (INFE) supports policy makers and public authorities to design and implement national strategies for financial education and individual financial education programmes, while also proposing innovative methods for enhancing financial literacy among the populations of partner countries.Learn more
We empower policymakers and representatives from Latin America and the Caribbean through capacity building, cultivating connections that evolve into a global community of practice. This community actively shares and fortifies local development initiatives.Learn more
The OECD Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) Network is a platform designed to bring together investment promotion practitioners, fostering a collaborative environment for peer learning and addressing shared challenges under the auspices of the OECD.Learn more
The Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum foster effective competition law and policy in Latin America and the Caribbean through the promotion of dialogue, consensus building and networking among policy makers and enforcers.Learn more
National Contact Points (NCPs) for Responsible Business Conduct are national agencies tasked with supporting all actors – companies, governments and stakeholders – in implementing responsible business conduct.Learn more
Regulators are key actors to ensure citizens and businesses have access to essential services such as communications, energy, transport and water. They perform important functions including setting prices, promoting competition and enforcing standards, all with the goal of building well-functioning sectors. They work to make services more affordable, accessible, sustainable and of high quality. Regulators bring predictability and build confidence through objective decision making based on evidence. As such, they support sectors to develop and deliver for society.Learn more
The network of foundations working for development (netFWD) brings together philanthropic leaders in the development sphere. The tight-knit network connects foundations with OECD experts, policymakers and key stakeholders in the multilateral system to share evidence and strategic insights, explore promising novel approaches, and engage in coalitions and partnerships.Learn more
Centres of government are the support structure serving the highest level of the executive branch of government (presidents, prime ministers and their equivalents). The centre of government helps the head of government and ministers make good decisions by ensuring they receive evidence-informed, co-ordinated and coherent advice. They also co-ordinate the various players in the policy process, and to help ensure the quality and capability of the policy system.Learn more
The Advisory Group provides a flexible platform for officials from developed and developing countries to exchange views and promote dialogue on tax matters, with a view to fostering developing countries' contributions to the work of the OECD’s Committee on Fiscal Affairs (CFA), including in its Inclusive Framework format.Learn more
The OECD Competition Open Day offers every year a unique opportunity to discuss cutting-edge topics recently addressed by the OECD Competition Committee.Learn more
Building trust. Mobilising action. Changing behaviours. These goals are central for any organisation working to promote sustainable development worldwide. The OECD Development Communication Network (DevCom) helps organisations promote engagement around sustainable development and international co-operation. And it supports their efforts to build trust and legitimacy with citizens and stakeholders in the countries where they operate.Learn more
Meetings of the Environment Policy Committee (EPOC) at Ministerial Level represent a vital opportunity for ministers to drive action on environment and climate issues in this context, and provide direction on the future course for the OECD’s work on these topics.Learn more
In addition to its data collection and analysis activities, the Resource Hub facilitates dialogue and information-sharing via the informal OECD Expert Group on Governance Responses to Mis- and Disinformation. The Expert Group is co-chaired by France and the United States, and it brings together stakeholders from across governments to discuss developments in the field.Learn more
The OECD Forum on Tax Administration (FTA), created in 2002, brings together tax commissioners and tax administration officials from over 50 OECD and non-OECD economies. The FTA is a forum through which tax administrators share knowledge, undertake research and develop new ideas to enhance tax administration around the world.Learn more
Over the last decades, the Latin American and the Caribbean (LAC) region has focused on strengthening public integrity as a response to corruption. LAC countries increasingly recognise the need to move away from an approach to anti-corruption that focuses on detection and sanctioning cases to a more proactive approach that seeks to address underlying systemic issues that are allowing corruption to happen. More and more countries in the region are developing comprehensive integrity and anti-corruption strategies that involve a wide variety of relevant public actors, but also the private sector, civil society and citizens.Learn more
Good communications can be a powerful tool in support of migrant integration. This site brings together articles and good practice examples from the OECD Network of Communication Officers on Migration, complemented by OECD resources.Learn more
The OECD World Forums on Well-being provide a space for leaders, experts and practitioners from governments, civil society and the private sector to share experiences and engage on building evidence and know-how to put people’s well-being at the heart of measurement, policy and practice.Learn more
The PIC promotes transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in IPSASB's processes.Learn more
The OECD works with selected regions and countries to facilitate the reform of water policies through a series of Regional and National Policy Dialogues.Learn more
The OECD Regional Centre for Competition in Asia-Pacific fosters effective competition and co-operation through technical capacity-building activities to competition officials, regulators and judges from around 26 competition agencies in the region.Learn more
The OECD Regional Centre for Competition in Eastern Europe and Central Asia fosters effective competition and co-operation through technical capacity-building activities to competition officials, regulators and judges from around 17 competition agencies in the region.Learn more
The OECD Regional Centre for Competition in Latin America and the Caribbean fosters effective competition and co-operation through technical capacity-building activities to competition officials, regulators and judges from around 25 countries in the region.Learn more