Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Trade Union Advisory Committee

Bringing the voice of trade unions to the OECD: The Trade Union Advisory Committee to the OECD (TUAC) is an international trade union body with consultative status at the OECD. Its mission is to ensure that policy and actions meet the needs of working people and foster prosperity, equality, opportunity and well-being for all.

Network
Visit the TUAC website
TUAC Bilingual Logo

Select a language

English
français
Go to top