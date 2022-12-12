Regulatory reform

Effective regulation is a powerful tool for addressing challenges, big and small. This is crucial now more than ever - for tackling climate change and unlocking the benefits from the technological transition while managing the risks, such as with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Having good processes for developing, implementing and reviewing regulation is vital to ensuring regulatory policies achieve policy goals that maximise benefits and minimise costs for all.

Yet across the world governments are failing to achieve their goals because of policies that are not working to their fullest capabilities. For example, ill-consulted reforms have led to undue burdens that have caused protests and voter dissatisfaction; poorly-designed digital regulations have stifled innovation whilst also failing to protect consumers; and action on environmental goals has been undermined by overly complex or existing regulations that are not fit for supporting contemporary policy goals.

