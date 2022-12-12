Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Regulatory reform

Effective laws and regulations are a vital tool for any policymaker - whether they are seeking to grow the economy, protect the environment or improve citizens’ day-to-day lives. OECD’s work on regulatory policy brings together leading global experts on better regulation, and provides advise to governments on how best to design, implement and review laws and policies.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top