Communication infrastructure and services

Given the rapid evolution of digital technologies, their global reach, and how they affect every sector of the economy, a whole-of-government and multistakeholder approach is required to face the challenges stemming from digital transformation. One primary challenge is making sure no one is left behind when it comes to access and participation. To accomplish this feat, we must continue to expand high-quality and resilient connectivity. This requires bringing together regulators, policymakers, sectorial stakeholders, the Internet technical community, and civil society.

The OECD produces in-depth analytical reports on connectivity to inform policymakers and provide a roadmap to support countries on their journey to expand high-quality communication infrastructure and affordable connectivity services for all.