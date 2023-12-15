Argentina became an OECD accession candidate in 2022. The roadmap for the country’s OECD accession process was formally adopted by the OECD Council in March 2024, and welcomed by the OECD Council at Ministerial level in May 2024.

As Latin America’s third-largest economy behind Brazil and Mexico and a founding member of Mercosur, Argentina has participated since 1982 in the substantive work of many of the OECD’s specialised Committees, such as the Committee on Fiscal Affairs. Argentina also adheres to more than 50 of the OECD’s legal instruments. Argentina cooperates with the OECD in the context of the G20, whose rotating presidency it held in 2018, and takes part in the development of standards for better global governance, including in tax and corporate governance. Argentina supports the dissemination of the standards by hosting the OECD Latin America Academy for Tax and Financial Crime Investigation, housed at Argentina’s Federal Administration for Public Revenues (AFIP) in Buenos Aires.

