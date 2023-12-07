Thailand had a working relationship with the OECD for over two decades, starting with its participation in PISA,the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment, in 2000. In 2018, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian Country to benefit from an OECD Country Programme since 2018, and in June 2024 it became the second Accession Country from the region.

Thailand is the second biggest economy in Southeast Asia, one of the world's most dynamic growth regions. Since the 1960s, Thailand has achieved remarkable economic and social progress, becoming one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to open its economy, actively pursue integration into global value chains and attract foreign direct investment. It is a founding and active member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Co-operation with the OECD has grown significantly with Thailand participating in ten OECD bodies and adhering to 11 OECD legal instruments. Co-operation will intensify with the accession process in key areas such as economic survey, investment, anti-corruption, statistics, public governance and the green transition.