Agricultural policy monitoring

Since the green revolution of the 1960s, productivity growth has helped farmers to meet the demand for more food without using more land – something that is essential for combatting climate change. Productivity growth is the result of innovations in genetics, farm management practices, materials, and machinery, supported by public investments in R&D, extension services, training, and advice. At the same time, investments in other services have also provided an enabling environment for agriculture to grow sustainably. Investments in biosecurity, such as inspection and control systems, help prevention and recovery from pests and disease outbreaks, while investments in physical and digital infrastructure and institutions underpin well-functioning production systems and markets. Lastly, governments also pay farmers directly to produce public goods on their land, e.g. for various ecosystem services such as increased biodiversity or water protection.

Yet, despite the evidence that these investments lead to significant long-term payoffs, they remain a tiny share of support to the sector. Of the total support to the sector across the 54 countries in the OECD's annual monitoring in 2020-22, investments in innovation, biosecurity, infrastructure, and other general services represented only 12.5% of all transfers to the sector. This is a drop from 16% two decades earlier. And while the share of payments for on-farm public goods has almost doubled over the same time, they still accounted for less than 0.2% of the total. Moreover, investment in innovation needs to be well-targeted if it is to achieve sustainability objectives alongside productivity growth. There is significant scope for governments to both increase the share of support that goes to long-term investments in key general services, and to better target those investments for fostering sustainable productivity growth.

