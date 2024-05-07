Tax and development

The SDGs include as a target the significant reduction of illicit financial flows (IFFs), which pose a major threat to many developing and emerging economies by undermining domestic resource mobilisation efforts. IFFs erode the public revenues that countries need to invest in their social and economic development. Their impacts are felt more strongly by jurisdictions with relatively narrow tax bases and constrained tax administration capacity. IFFs can also erode a country’s investment base and public confidence in the integrity of the tax system. The OECD and the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (the Global Forum) contribute to the fight against IFFs through their work on tax and crime and on tax transparency.