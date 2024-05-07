Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Tax and development

Effective taxation is vital for development. An effective tax system not only raises revenues needed for funding public services, but can also support development goals, for example by helping combat illicit financial flows, reducing inequality through redistribution and addressing health and environmental objectives by influencing taxpayer behaviour.

Key links

image with the earth surrounded by 17 colored segments associated with a United Nations Sustainable Development Goal. The segments represent themes such as education, clean water and climate change.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top