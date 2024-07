All sessions were open to the public and took place virtually. Meetings on both days took place in two parallel rooms ("Room 1" and "Room 2") with one-hour subsequent sessions in each room. Simultaneous interpretation was available in English, French and Spanish.

Agenda & session overview: English, French and Spanish



Presentations: English (Zip file, 14.9MB - Please open from a desktop computer)



Interpretation: English, French and Spanish