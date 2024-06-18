Teachers and educators

Given growing demand for teachers world-wide, countries need to make the teaching profession more financially and intellectually attractive to attract top talent and ensure students receive the neccessary skills to thrive. However, there is no magic bullet and one-size-fits all solution. As a result, education systems need to leverage the most appropriate policy levers to their specific context. In some systems, aspects related to work organisation (e.g. high-quality professional development, collaboration, autonomy) may be more powerful than financial elements. Other possible avenues include diversifying pathways into teaching or some degree of career differentiation to provide mid-career teachers with scope for continued professional growth.