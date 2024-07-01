Skip to main content
Inclusive trade

International trade is a major driver of economic growth: exporting firms earn higher profits, pay higher wages, and grow faster than non-exporting firms. Yet these benefits are not evenly distributed. Ensuring that businesses led by women, Indigenous People, and other historically disadvantaged groups are able to benefit from the opportunities provided by international trade will contribute to greater societal equality and higher economic growth.

