Digitalisation, population ageing and the transition to a low-carbon economy imply rapid changes in the skills needed to adapt and succeed in a constantly evolving labour market. The OECD helps countries and individuals prepare for these changes.
Adult skills and work
The world of work is changing. In the face of digitalisation, globalisation, population ageing and the transition to a low-carbon economy, new jobs are emerging and skill needs in existing jobs are evolving. Adapting to these changes, through upskilling and reskilling, is crucial for adults to reap the benefits of the ongoing transformations and for business to adopt new technologies and work practices.
Key messages
In the face of the digital and green transition, adult learning is vital to ensure people have the skills required in an ever-changing labour market.
We analyse data to assess the future-readiness of countries’ adult learning systems and provide policy directions and international good practice examples to improve their systems performance.
As the complexity and frequency of cyber threats has risen, so too has the need for adequately trained cyber security professionals. Despite clear demand and the cyber security workforce being larger than ever, there is still a critical shortage of skilled workers. It is therefore essential for countries to invest in developing a skilled cyber security workforce.
The OECD assesses skills-related challenges and opportunities, and looks to help countries build more effective skills systems through tailor-made policy responses, while using the OECD Skills Strategy framework as its foundation.
Context
Participation in training
Participating in training is vital for adults to improve their skills. However, participation is actually lowest for adults who need training the most. This is due largely to a lack of awareness and motivation to train but there are also concrete barriers such as the lack of time due to work and family responsibilities and the cost of training.
The gap in participation between older workers and their younger counterparts is over 20 percentage points, which is similar to the gap between training among the low-skilled and medium-high skilled adults. The gap is smaller but still very high for workers in SMEs and for the unemployed. Getting these under-represented groups on board is crucial to raise overall participation in training and to prepare the most vulnerable for the future of work.
Do you have the right skills for your job?
Many workers are mismatched for their jobs. They either have higher or lower qualifications than required or they are working in a field that does not correspond to what they have studied. This impacts their wages, job satisfaction and productivity. Reducing mismatch is crucial and requires a closer collaboration between education and training institutions and labour market actors.
In the OECD on average, 17% of adults are over-qualified in their job – i.e. they hold a qualification that is higher than what is required in their job – and 18% of adults are under-qualified in their job – i.e. they hold a qualification that is lower than required in their job.
Adult literacy
In a world of work where skill requirements are rising, particularly as a result of the digital transition and adoption of AI, adults with low literacy skills do not fare well. These foundation skills are crucial to navigate new opportunities at work and understand societal changes. Closing the literacy gap requires adult learning programmes focused on foundational skills and an active outreach to those who need them the most.
On average across OECD countries, one in five adults score at level 1 or below on the PIAAC literacy scale. These adults may not be able to read bus or train timetables or understand their pay slip. At the opposite end, only about 1 in 10 adults score at the highest level of literacy, across the OECD on average.
Latest insights
-
Latin American employers cannot find the workers they need. Workers lack the right skills, but they do not have time or resources to participate in training. Micro-credentials, a type of alternative credentials, could be a solution, given their targeted nature, as they can increase the number of workers with a specific skill. But, for micro-credentials to be a real solution, some challenges must still be addressed.Learn more
-
In most OECD countries, responsibilities for adult learning are fragmented, which often translates into inconsistent policy efforts. As adult learning is a field between education, employment, and industrial policy, the response can only be more and stronger co-ordination between all the actors involved in the policy process.Learn more
-
To harness the potential of Artificial intelligence (AI), workers and managers will need to develop an awareness of how AI systems can be integrated in the workplace and develop skills to work alongside AI. Moreover, companies should ensure that ethical considerations are embedded in the decisions AI professionals make when developing and adopting AI systems.Learn more
-
Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) is an essential tool to improve the employability of adults and to (re)engage them in education and learning, especially for adults without formal qualifications. The new OECD brief Recognition of prior learning: A practical guide for policy makers introduces a toolkit aimed at helping policy makers establish successful validation systems.Learn more
-
According to a new OECD Working Paper, the recognition of prior learning (RPL) should be a key building block of national skills policies. For the society, it works as an enabler of upskilling strategies. For individuals, it improves motivation to engage in further learning by recognising the value of past experience. Despite this potential value, RPL is still little used and further investments are needed to make it more effective.Learn more
-
Flexible provision of adult learning is essential for individuals, enterprises, and societies to adapt to labour market changes. It increases choice for learners and improves the capacity of labour markets to respond to structural change. The new OECD brief flexible adult learning provision: What it is, why it matters and how to make it work provides a framework for thinking about flexibility and discusses policy options for increasing flexibility of adult learning provision.Learn more
Related publications
-
11 March 2024
-
5 September 2023
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
10 April 2024