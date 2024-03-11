Adult skills and work

Participating in training is vital for adults to improve their skills. However, participation is actually lowest for adults who need training the most. This is due largely to a lack of awareness and motivation to train but there are also concrete barriers such as the lack of time due to work and family responsibilities and the cost of training.

The gap in participation between older workers and their younger counterparts is over 20 percentage points, which is similar to the gap between training among the low-skilled and medium-high skilled adults. The gap is smaller but still very high for workers in SMEs and for the unemployed. Getting these under-represented groups on board is crucial to raise overall participation in training and to prepare the most vulnerable for the future of work.