Adult skills and work

The world of work is changing. In the face of digitalisation, globalisation, population ageing and the transition to a low-carbon economy, new jobs are emerging and skill needs in existing jobs are evolving. Adapting to these changes, through upskilling and reskilling, is crucial for adults to reap the benefits of the ongoing transformations and for business to adopt new technologies and work practices.

