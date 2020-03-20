Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Implementing change on the scale required by the SDGs demands both the capacity and the institutional structures to enable complex decision-making and drive the whole government towards holistic solutions. In other words, to achieve the SDGs, we need coherent policies that help us make progress in multiple areas.

Addressing this presents both technical and political challenges. OECD research suggests that key obstacles to improving policy coherence for sustainable development (PCSD) include the limited enforceability of measures for coherence and insufficient technical capacity on the topic. Making progress in these areas will require strengthening data and methodologies for impact assessment and improving the communication of the benefits of policy coherence and the costs of incoherent policies.

