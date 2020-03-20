Measuring distance to SDGs

While the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development set out an ambitious plan of action for people, planet and prosperity, with 17 goals and 169 targets, progress to deliver on this plan has been slow to date. The OECD area as a whole has met or is close to meeting only 28 of the 112 targets for which performance can be assessed, notably securing basic needs and implementing policy tools and frameworks for the SDGs. There is insufficient progress on ensuring no one is left behind, restoring trust in institutions, and limiting pressures on the natural environment.

The OECD is contributing to these efforts by adapting its methodology for measuring distance to the SDG targets in OECD countries to non-Members. The methodology can be used in defining priorities and designing implementation programs, or for monitoring achievement and taking stock of progress made.