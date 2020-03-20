Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Measuring distance to SDGs

The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) incorporate 169 targets. National strategies to hit the targets need reliable data to structure approaches and commit resources efficiently. OECD work on Measuring Distance to the SDG Targets provides a high-level overview of strengths and weaknesses in national performance, helping countries navigate the SDGs’ complexity and identify priorities.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top