The time-tested OECD Mutual Acceptance of Data (MAD) system provides a common basis for co-operation among national authorities and avoids creating non-tariff barriers to trade. Under MAD, tests conducted on chemicals in one country are accepted by all 38 OECD members as well as the seven non-member countries that adhere to MAD, saving the chemical industry costs of duplicative testing for products marketed in more than one country. The MAD system not only saves around EUR 309 million annually but also contributes to reducing animal testing.
Chemical safety and biosafety
The chemical industry is one of the largest industrial sectors in the world and is expected to quadruple between 2020 and 2060. Governments and industry share the responsibility for ensuring safe chemical production and use. The OECD helps countries develop and implement policies for safeguarding human health and the environment, and in making their systems for managing chemicals as efficient as possible.
Key messages
The OECD collaborates closely with several international organisations through the Inter-organization Programme for the Sound Management of Chemicals (IOMC), supporting the implementation of the Global Framework on Chemicals – For a Planet Free of Harm from Chemicals and Waste (GFC). The GFC unites governments from over 150 countries along with a range of stakeholders. As part of these efforts, the IOMC created the IOMC Toolbox, a web-based solving tool designed to help countries find the best tools for addressing specific national issues related to chemicals management.
The Organisation's governing body, the Council, has the power to adopt legal instruments, usually referred to as "the OECD Acts". Many of the OECD Council acts in force are related to chemicals management: 7 legally-binding OECD Council decisions, 11 Council Recommendations and 2 Declarations. There are also more than 150 testing guidelines in operation.
Context
How is your country addressing the risks associated with industrial and consumer chemicals?
The Chemical Legislation indicator allows you to explore the legal frameworks set up by each country to support the safety of human health and the environment. This map measures country progress on the adoption of management systems specifically dedicated to managing the risks of industrial and consumer chemicals, i.e. chemicals which are not covered by specific legislations such as pesticides or pharmaceuticals. It identifies legislation allowing countries to prioritise chemicals for risk management, perform a risk assessment on priority chemicals and implement risk reduction measures based on the outcome of the risk assessment.
The OECD saves countries more than EUR 309 million every year
The OECD’s Guidelines on Chemicals Testing and other tools save countries more than EUR 309 million per year. By getting together to address the same chemicals, countries reduce duplicating testing and remove non-tariff trade barriers. This ensures safer chemicals for people and the environment, and that those chemicals are developed in a more efficient and sustainable manner.
The OECD programme also facilitates the exchange of information between countries on chemical accidents to identify prevention methods and improved preparation, as well as harmonised tools to identify the risk of endocrine disrupters, that can affect people’s health.
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Related events
-
-
-
12-13 February 2024
-
9 November 2023
Videos on chemical safety
Programme of work
-
The OECD work on chemical safety and biosafety deals with the safe use of chemicals, nanomaterials, pesticides, biocides, and products of modern biotechnology. It also addresses related areas of concern and interest, such as chemical accidents, Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs) and Best Available Techniques (BAT).Learn more