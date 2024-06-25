Chemical safety and biosafety

The OECD’s Guidelines on Chemicals Testing and other tools save countries more than EUR 309 million per year. By getting together to address the same chemicals, countries reduce duplicating testing and remove non-tariff trade barriers. This ensures safer chemicals for people and the environment, and that those chemicals are developed in a more efficient and sustainable manner.

The OECD programme also facilitates the exchange of information between countries on chemical accidents to identify prevention methods and improved preparation, as well as harmonised tools to identify the risk of endocrine disrupters, that can affect people’s health.