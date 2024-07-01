Terms & Conditions

You may use one or more OECD-developed application programming interfaces (“APIs”) to facilitate access to the Data. APIs are made available on an “as-is” basis, and use of an API is at your own risk. In particular, but without limitation, the OECD disclaims all warranties as to an API’s compatibility with your hardware and software and accepts no liability for any damages or claims arising out of or in connection with your use of an API and/or the underlying Data accessed through an API. For the avoidance of doubt, the OECD accepts no obligation to provide technical, administrative or other support in connection with the APIs or for any other purpose. The OECD may decide to suspend or terminate the provision of the APIs and API-accessible Data at any time.

The OECD may release updated versions of the APIs from time to time and at its sole discretion. Once the OECD releases updated versions, previous APIs may no longer function properly, and you therefore agree, for each API, to use the most up-to-date version available.

You agree not to modify, distribute, decompile, disassemble, reverse engineer or perform any similar action on the APIs or any of their portions or components.

The OECD reserves the right to limit or suspend any user’s IP address access to the APIs at any time and without notice for any reason, including if the OECD determines that you are using or are attempting to use the Data and/or the APIs in violation of these Terms and Conditions in such a way as to harm the OECD or any other party, or if you are placing too great a strain on the infrastructure necessary for making the Data available to a reasonable number of people. You agree not to use any technical means to interfere with the OECD’s monitoring of usage of the above-mentioned resources. The OECD reserves the right to use any technical means to overcome attempted technical interference with usage monitoring. Finally, the Data and the APIs will be unavailable from time to time, at the OECD’s sole discretion, for periodic maintenance.

When entering an API query, the OECD encourages, but does not require, you to register your details so that we can keep you informed of technical updates to the APIs. The information you provide to the OECD during the voluntary registration process will be handled in accordance with the OECD Privacy Policy. Registration in no way impacts the application of these Terms and Conditions on you or the OECD.

As noted above, these Terms and Conditions may be updated from time to time. By using an API, you agree to periodically review these Terms and Conditions, to take note of any changes thereto, and to adapt your usage of the API accordingly.