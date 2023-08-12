Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

SMEs and entrepreneurship

Empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs is crucial to sustainable and inclusive growth. They fuel innovation and competition, sustain competitiveness in global markets and value chains, provide a main source of employment, champion inclusion and represent the lifeblood of local economies and communities. They are also pivotal in the transition of economies to a digital and sustainable future. The OECD works with countries and regions to develop policies that strengthen the resilience of SMEs and entrepreneurs and unlock their potential in a changing global landscape.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top