Policies and instruments of relevance to SME development and entrepreneurship are wide and varied. They often cut across the boundaries of ministries and government agencies, as well as across levels of government. This calls for effective policy coordination and governance, and for taking the spatial dimension into account. It involves adopting an SME and entrepreneur lens early on in policy design and delivery across a wide range of policy areas. It also involves understanding how diversity in the business population affect policy effectiveness through granular and timely data collection and evaluation tools, as well as engaging actively with SMEs and entrepreneurs. The OECD works with countries and regions to strengthen business statistics and policy information, develop benchmarking and monitoring tools, and deploy whole-of-government approaches to SMEs and entrepreneurship