OECD standards for agriculture

The OECD Forest Seed and Plant Scheme seeks to encourage the production and use of forest tree seeds, parts of plants or plants that have been collected, processed, raised, labelled and distributed in a manner that ensures their trueness to name. The forest reproductive materials (FRM) certified by the OECD are produced and officially controlled according to harmonised procedures.

Certified FRM is intended for use in a variety of forestry and agroforestry functions, including timber and other goods (e.g. fruit, gum, resin, cork) production, soil protection, biodiversity, climate change mitigation and environmental restoration. Governments collaborate in the Scheme to develop certification procedures that ensure the correct identification of FRMs and minimise uncertainty in achieving successful afforestation and reforestation.

To date, 30 participating countries implement the Scheme, including countries that are developing their certification and trade of forest seeds and plants for agroforestry and reforestation purposes.