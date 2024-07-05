The OECD is known for its evidence-based advice and standards, as well as for being a forum where national experts from different areas can jointly develop common standards and procedures. The collaboration of national authorities and highly qualified seed experts from the private sector in the standard setting process ensures the wide acceptance of the OECD seed varietal certification system and its value to the global seed and agricultural sectors.

The World Seed Partnership (WSP) is an initiative established by the OECD Seed Schenes, the International Seed Federation (ISF), the International Seed Testing Assocation (ISTA), , the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) and the World Farmer's Organisation (WFO) to promote access to new varieties and high-quality seed that support sustainable agri cultural development. The WSP promotes access to new varieties and high quality seed to support sustainable agriculture and food systems.