With membership open to OECD, UN and WTO countries, the aim is to stimulate the production and use of high-quality seeds. There are eight schemes, each defined according to a group of species of cultivated plants. Currently, these schemes cover 204 agricultural and vegetable species.
The OECD Schemes for the Varietal Certification of Seed, better known as the OECD Seed Schemes, were established in 1958. The OECD Seed Schemes promote the use of certified agriculture seed that is of consistently high quality. These seeds are produced and officially controlled according to a set of harmonised procedures implemented in the 62 participating countries.
The OECD Seed Schemes include rules and regulations applicable to eight groups of species constituting the following eight Schemes:
- Grasses and Legumes
- Crucifers, and other Oil or Fibre Species
- Cereals
- Maize
- Sorghum and Pearl Millet
- Sugar and Fodder Beet
- Subterranean Clover and Similar Species
- Vegetables
These rules and regulations define the technical standards developed by seed certification specialists in participating countries in close co-operation with other international seed-related organisations, such as the FAO, ISF, ISTA and UPOV. Many regional seed organisations also participate in the development of technical standards.
The OECD is known for its evidence-based advice and standards, as well as for being a forum where national experts from different areas can jointly develop common standards and procedures. The collaboration of national authorities and highly qualified seed experts from the private sector in the standard setting process ensures the wide acceptance of the OECD seed varietal certification system and its value to the global seed and agricultural sectors.
The World Seed Partnership (WSP) is an initiative established by the OECD Seed Schenes, the International Seed Federation (ISF), the International Seed Testing Assocation (ISTA), , the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) and the World Farmer's Organisation (WFO) to promote access to new varieties and high-quality seed that support sustainable agri cultural development. The WSP promotes access to new varieties and high quality seed to support sustainable agriculture and food systems.
Each country has nominated a National Designated Authority (NDA) who is responsible for the implementation of the seed schemes.
Digitalisation and seed trading companies
At Euroseeds 2023, held this year in St Julian’s, Malta, Csaba Gaspar, Program Manager of the OECD Seed Schemes, spoke with Seed World Europe Editorial Director Marcel Bruins. They discussed the the impact of the OECD digitalisation project on seed trading companies. Mr. Gaspar explained several of the key topics that he is working on within the OECD Seed Schemes, such as membership extension and capacity building, and in which ways the plant breeding and seed companies can engage in the work of the OECD Seed Schemes.
OECD List of Varieties eligible for seed certification
The most up-to-date list of varieties eligible for seed certification under the OECD Seed Schemes can be found in the electronic database.
Up to January 2024, is also available to download.
