Productivity and long-term growth

Policy makers across OECD countries have been facing the challenge of slowing productivity growth for decades, despite the rapid emergence of digital technologies.

Some of these technologies, though promising for enhancing productivity and living standards, have not yet been adopted widely or effectively enough to deliver strong economic gains. Insufficient investment in intangible assets and communication networks has further hindered their potential. The COVID-19 pandemic introduced new challenges and opportunities in this landscape. AI shows significant potential to boost productivity and improve public services, but its widespread adoption also poses risks to competition and inclusion. A comprehensive policy approach is needed to accelerate digital uptake and share its benefits more equitably.



Latest report: The impact of Artificial Intelligence on productivity, distribution and growth