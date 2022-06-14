Belgium’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been robust thanks to extensive policy support. However, the new shock from the war in Ukraine is exacerbating inﬂation, and supply and labour market shortages, highlighting the importance of boosting the resilience of the Belgian economy. Medium-term ﬁscal sustainability challenges should be addressed by limiting early exit possibilities from the labour market, improving the efﬁciency of public spending, in particular through spending reviews, and boosting the coordination of ﬁscal policies by all levels of government to create room for public investment.
Belgium Economic Snapshot
The snapshot offers a concise summary of Belgium's economic trends and prospects, drawing from the OECD Economic Survey, Economic Outlook, and Economic Policy Reform: Going for Growth reports, delivering in-depth analyses of economic trends, suggested policy recommendations, alongside an overview of structural policy developments.