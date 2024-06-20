Technology policy

Governments use national strategies, roadmaps, and plans to outline their vision, goals and activities around specific technologies.

Strategies can set long-term government visions and priorities for technology development, focusing, for example, on artificial intelligence, synthetic biology or quantum technologies. Roadmaps outline the specific actions and initiatives that will be taken under a defined timeline to achieve policy goals, whereas plans describe actions and resources to be allocated for particular policies in more detail.

These governance tools guide public investment around key technologies, aiming to maximise their benefits while anticipating and addressing potential risks, thereby creating an ecosystem conducive to responsible innovation. Strategies, agendas and plans are often developed in consultation with stakeholders from the private sector, academia, and civil society to align technological advancements with societal and economic needs.