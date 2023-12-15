Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Quality matters

A comparative analysis of quality assurance mechanisms in adult education and training in OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fc5ae97c-en
Authors
Ricardo Espinoza, Nerea Martinez-Yarza
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Espinoza, R. and N. Martinez-Yarza (2023), “Quality matters: A comparative analysis of quality assurance mechanisms in adult education and training in OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 302, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fc5ae97c-en.
Go to top