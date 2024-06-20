Cybersecurity policy making requires a delicate balance between economic and social as well as national security, defense, technical and cybercrime law enforcement aspects. While policy makers in these areas may share the same overarching goal, their approaches, ministries, agencies, and cultures are different. To facilitate the adoption of policies that mutually reinforce rather than undermine each other, the OECD Policy Framework on Digital Security helps policy makers understand the economic and social dimension of cybersecurity and how it is different from national security and other aspects.

More specifically, the Framework equips policymakers to use OECD digital security Recommendations in developing better policies. These Recommendations cover digital security risk management, national strategies, the digital security of critical activities and infrastructure, and of products and services, the treatment of vulnerabilities as well as cryptography and electronic authentication.