Public policymaking

The OECD helps governments tackle post-COVID challenges, prioritising strategic governance for green transitions, social cohesion, and equality. Reinforcing global commitments through capable governments is crucial. For effective governance and international cooperation, maintaining an impartial public service is vital. Governments, pressured to demonstrate outcomes and implement well-being-improving policies, need evidence-informed decision-making. Despite available evidence through public policy evaluation, its utilisation often remains challenging for governments.

