The current global context underscores the need for governments to further modernise their public administrations. This modernisation is crucial for increasing government capacity and resilience in response to ongoing crises and global, cross-cutting challenges. Integrated analysis of public governance systems can support countries in identifying and delivering on their priorities, moving closer to OECD standards and benchmarks. In line with the OECD Policy Framework on Sound Public Governance, Public Governance Reviews (PGRs) and Monitors (PGMs) provide a comprehensive 360-degree diagnostic of the governance system. They offer actionable recommendations, assist governments in addressing their governance challenges with relevant tools and instruments, and monitor the progress made as well as the remaining goals to be achieved.