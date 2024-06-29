Digital transformation affects people, firms, and governments, across countries and sectors. The development, deployment and uptake of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, create immense opportunities for productivity, scientific discovery and climate change mitigation, public service delivery, new business models, and remote work, education and healthcare. At the same time, and to reap the benefits of these developments, countries must address their risks, including to privacy, security, online safety, digital divides, information integrity and social cohesion, and human rights in the digital age.

The fast pace and cross-sectoral nature of digital transformation require a forward-looking whole-of-government approach, that cuts across traditional policy silos. The OECD’s Going Digital Integrated Policy Framework supports countries in developing co-ordinated and holistic digital policies, across the policy dimensions of digital transformation – including access, use, innovation, jobs, society, trust, and market openness. It is complemented by the Going Digital Toolkit that offers interactive cross-country comparisons along each of these dimensions, to track and assess countries’ state of digital development and formulate policy responses.