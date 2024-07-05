Innovation and digital in agriculture

Innovation can transform agriculture and food systems, helping to address the triple challenge of ensuring food security, environmental sustainability, and inclusive livelihoods for farmers. Advanced agricultural techniques can enable efficient resource use and productivity, while fostering resilient farming practices and minimising environmental impact. Digital technologies are key enablers of this transformation.

The digital transformation of agriculture relies on data (datafication), more than it does on specific devices. At present, digitalisation in both upstream and downstream sectors allows us to work better together, to create new opportunities, and to improve policies. Many digital technologies are presently in place to tackle the challenges generated by, for example, climate change, labour shortages, ecosystem degradation, and evolving consumer demands. Innovation can empower farmers with access to market information, financial services, and tailored solutions, all of which promote inclusive livelihoods.

A significant drawback is the digital divide, where certain farmers, particularly those in remote areas, lack access to the necessary infrastructure or training to effectively use these technologies. Other challenges include the upfront costs associated with acquiring and implementing digital tools, and concerns regarding data privacy and security, which generate trust issues. To overcome existing barriers in the adoption of digital technologies, policy makers should embrace the use of digital tools in developing policy, as well as promote an enabling environment to improve access to data, connectivity, and quality standards.