Global trade in illegal pesticides has been steadily growing in recent years, posing serious threats to agriculture, the environment, human health, and the economy. Evidence of this trend can be found in the increasing number of seizures of counterfeit, fake, and unauthorised pesticides, as well as their growing share in the global pesticide market. This paper identifies the main drivers and enablers of this illicit trade, and explores the potential of digital technologies, such as blockchain, to support policies to tackle this criminal activity. It also outlines the challenges in the adoption of these digital-based policy responses and discusses other available policy options.
New digital technologies to tackle trade in illegal pesticides
Working paper
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper6 July 2023
-
30 January 2023
-
29 September 2022
-
-
19 February 2021
-
2 February 2021
-
Working paper22 December 2020
-
Working paper26 October 2020
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023