New digital technologies to tackle trade in illegal pesticides

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9383b310-en
Clara Frezal, Grégoire Garsous
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Frezal, C. and G. Garsous (2020), “New digital technologies to tackle trade in illegal pesticides”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2020/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9383b310-en.
