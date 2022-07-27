Skip to main content
Incorporating environmental provisions in regional trade agreements in chapters and articles dealing with trade in services

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6e976798-en
Authors
Christophe Bellmann, Alena Bulatnikova
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bellmann, C. and A. Bulatnikova (2022), “Incorporating environmental provisions in regional trade agreements in chapters and articles dealing with trade in services”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2022/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6e976798-en.
