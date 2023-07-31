Food systems, food security and nutrition

Intra-regional food trade is a key driver of agricultural development, food security and regional integration in West Africa. It moves food from areas of production to centres of demand, builds food and nutrition resilience, and stimulates investment and job creation in all segments of the food economy. Yet it is largely absent from regional and national policy debates and remains hampered by constraining policies such as non-tariff barriers and underinvestment in transport and marketing infrastructure. This is partly due to a lack of data on its true size and composition. Much of the region's food trade is unaccounted for, either because it is not recorded by customs officials or because it takes place through informal crossings. A better understanding of intra-regional food trade is also becoming increasingly important as countries in the region begin to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). To address this, SWAC/OECD is providing evidence on intra-regional food trade and informing trade facilitation policies in the ECOWAS region.