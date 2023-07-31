Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Food systems, food security and nutrition

As the food and nutrition security situation deteriorates in many parts of the world, it is more important than ever to provide evidence and tools to assess and address the challenges. Through the Food Crisis Prevention Network (RPCA), SWAC/OECD provides a critical space for policy dialogue and co-ordination for the Sahel and West Africa region. At the same time, food systems are changing rapidly. West Africa’s population is projected to grow from 400 million in 2020 to 540 million in 2030, with two-thirds of the increase taking place in urban areas, where incomes are relatively higher. We analyse and engage with policy makers on how these structural forces are transforming food production, purchasing and consumption patterns.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top