Subnational finance and investment

Subnational governments – states, regional and local governments – are key actors in our society. Comparable data on subnational expenditure and investment are essential for evaluating their economic impact, and capacity to fulfil their mandate.

Our nuancier encompasses data on subnational government structures and finance in OECD and EU countries, covering expenditure, investment, revenue, budget balance, and debt.

The World Observatory on Subnational Government Finance and Investment (WOFI), jointly led by OECD and UCLG, provides comparable data and analysis on subnational government structure and finance in 135 countries. This coverage extends to almost 90% of the world’s surface area, 93% of the global population, and 94% of global GDP.