Significant gaps remain in local finance and public employment data, especially at the individual municipality and regional levels. while these data are valuable information for assessing the capacities of municipalities and regions and for evaluating disparities across and within countries.

To fill in these gaps, the OECD and EU project “Strengthening analytical frameworks and data on subnational government finance and public employment" aims to create unique databases with aggregated and disaggregated data on public finance at both regional and municipal government levels (REGOFI and MUNIFI), as well as a pilot database on subnational public employment with a focus on gender.

Running from 2021 to 2024, the project covers OECD and EU countries and builds on a preliminary project led by the OECD and the DG REGIO to develop pilot databases on regional and municipal finance.