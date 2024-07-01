Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening analytical frameworks and data on subnational government finance and public employment

This OECD-EU project aims to create unique databases with aggregated and disaggregated data on public finance at both regional and municipal government levels, as well as a pilot database on subnational public employment with a gender focus.

Go to top