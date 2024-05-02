India has been an OECD Key Partner since 2007, alongside Brazil, China, Indonesia and South Africa.

With a large and rapidly growing economy, fuelled by structural reforms and strengths in key sectors such as information technology, services, agriculture and manufacturing, India has co-operated with the OECD over the years over a range of areas including economic policy, corporate governance, anti-corruption, trade and investment. India participates in selected OECD Committees and their subsidiary bodies. Boosting productivity, encouraging sustainable development and enhancing connectivity are the core aims of the OECD-India partnership, which has also supported India’s leading role in the G20, including during its presidency in 2023.

Explore our data, policy advice and research to learn more.