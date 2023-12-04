Skip to main content
Multi-level governance and subnational finance in Asia and the Pacific

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f3e8a2fb-en
Authors
OECD, Asian Development Bank
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD/ADB (2023), “Multi-level governance and subnational finance in Asia and the Pacific”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f3e8a2fb-en.
