Indonesia has been an OECD Key Partner since 2007 alongside Brazil, China, India and South Africa, and became the first accession candidate country from Southeast Asia in February 2024.

Indonesia is the seventh-largest economy (based on purchasing power parity) and one of the most dynamic emerging market economies in the world today. It is the only country from Southeast Asia in the G20, an active member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, and a constructive leader of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Co-operation with the OECD has grown significantly with Indonesia participating in 11 OECD bodies and adhering to 15 OECD legal instruments, as well as the opening of the OECD’s Jakarta Office in 2015. Co-operation will intensify with the accession process in key areas such as economic survey, investment, anti-corruption, public governance and environment.

