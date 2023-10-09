Agricultural productivity and innovation

Achieving resilient, sustainable and productive agriculture and food systems will require innovation. Innovation in agriculture means learning to do things differently, to do different things, and to do more and better with less. It is an opportunity for food systems to deliver on challenging new demands, while ensuring the sustainable use of scarce natural resources.

The OECD is helping support countries in developing better policies for productive, sustainable and resilient agriculture through work to benchmark the performance of agriculture and food systems, assess countries' policies and provide tailored policy advice. A focus of this work is how governments and the private sector can work together to strengthen agricultural innovation systems and foster innovative practices that increase productivity and sustainability.

