Agricultural productivity and innovation

Inovation in the agricultural sector can take many forms. “Process innovations” improve agricultural production techniques, while “product innovations” can lead to the development of healthier foods in downstream industries. "Marketing and organisational innovations” improve performance throughout the supply chain. Lastly, innovations can also occur in institutions and policy design.
Each of these types of innovation provides an opportunity for win-win solutions that deliver healthy, safe, and nutritious food for all, while ensuring sustainable resource use, adapting to climate change, and ensuring resilient livelihoods. Gains in sustainable productivity are essential to both ensure long-term viability and reduce the negative environmental impacts of production, such as pollutants, emissions, and waste.