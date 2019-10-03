Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Innovation, Productivity and Sustainability in Food and Agriculture

Main Findings from Country Reviews and Policy Lessons
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c9c4ec1d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Food and Agricultural Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Innovation, Productivity and Sustainability in Food and Agriculture: Main Findings from Country Reviews and Policy Lessons, OECD Food and Agricultural Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c9c4ec1d-en.
Go to top