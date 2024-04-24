Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fertile Futures

Scenario Analysis on the Interconnected Dynamics of Fertiliser and Agricultural Markets
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b1606a57-en
Authors
Marcel Adenäuer, Edith Laget, Merritt Cluff
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adenäuer, M., E. Laget and M. Cluff (2024), “Fertile Futures: Scenario Analysis on the Interconnected Dynamics of Fertiliser and Agricultural Markets”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 207, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b1606a57-en.
Go to top