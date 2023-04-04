Bulgaria became an OECD accession candidate in 2022. The roadmap for the country’s accession process was formally adopted at the OECD Council at Ministerial level in June 2022.

‌Bulgaria’s engagement with the OECD began in the early 1990s and has grown ever since. It has actively worked with the OECD South East Europe Regional Programme since its inception in 2000, sharing policies and good practices with peer economies in the region and actively contributing to the regional policy dialogue and peer learning. Bulgaria’s economic reforms and leadership in the region paved the way for its transition to a market economy and membership of the EU in 2007.

Over recent years, Bulgaria’s engagement in OECD bodies, instruments, economic reviews and projects has substantially increased, providing a firm foundation for OECD accession.

