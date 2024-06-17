Artificial intelligence

For governments to work together to manage AI on an international level, they need to use common terms and definitions to act as a foundation for cooperation. Doing so allows for interoperability across jurisdictions, even with varying approaches to managing the technology.

The OECD definition of AI systems was revised in 2023 to align with the technology’s latest evolutions and act as a foundation upon which governments can legislate and regulate AI.

The OECD AI Principles guide AI actors in their efforts to develop trustworthy AI and provide policymakers with recommendations for effective AI policies and were revised in 2024 to stay abreast of rapid technological developments.