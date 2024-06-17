Skip to main content
Artificial intelligence

AI holds the potential to address complex challenges from enhancing education and improving health care, to driving scientific innovation and climate action. However, AI systems also pose risks to privacy, safety, security, and human autonomy. Effective governance is essential to ensure AI development and deployment are safe, secure and trustworthy, with policies and regulation that foster innovation and competition.

