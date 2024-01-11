Health spending and financial sustainability

The growing pressure on health system budgets reflects a challenging economic climate, with competing priorities squeezing the public funds available for health. This has been exacerbated by high levels of inflation and the increasing demands of an ageing population.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, OECD countries spent on average 8.8% of GDP on healthcare, a figure relatively unchanged since 2013. By 2021, this proportion had jumped to 9.7%. However, 2022 estimates point to a significant fall to 9.2%, reflecting a reduced need for spending to tackle the pandemic but also the impact of inflation. This increasing pressure on health systems will require major policy change in the coming years.