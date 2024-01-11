OECD analyses four policy levers for financing more resilient health systems: 1) boosting government spending, 2) increasing the allocation to health within current budgets, 3) reassessing the boundaries between public and private spending, 4) maximising efficiency gains. Each of these policy levers needs to be assessed in terms of their benefits and risks, and the extent to which they are feasible in practice.
Health spending and financial sustainability
Health spending in OECD countries has continued to grow over recent decades. This is due to both significant medical advances, as well as inherent cost pressures, such as ageing. The challenge for countries is how to strengthen health systems by improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare while also keeping the rise in health spending under control.