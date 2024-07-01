The OECD brings together Member countries and a range of partners that collaborate on key global issues at national, regional and local levels. Through our work, and in particular our standards and best practices, we help drive and anchor reform in more than 100 countries around the world, building on our collective experience and shared values.
Members and partners
Member countries
The OECD's 38 Member countries span the world, from North America and South America to Europe and Asia-Pacific. Members are represented by ambassadors at the OECD Council, which defines and oversees the work of the Organisation as set out in the OECD Convention. Member countries use the Organisation's data and analysis to inform policy decisions, and also play a key role in the country reviews. The European Union also participates in the OECD's work pursuant to Supplementary Protocol No. 1 to the OECD Convention.
Accession candidate countries
The OECD Council decides on the opening of accession discussions. Consideration to open an accession process can be made on the initiative of the Council itself or upon receipt of a written request by a country interested in OECD membership. An accession roadmap is then adopted by the Council, setting out the terms, conditions and process for accession. This roadmap lists the technical reviews to be undertaken by OECD committees in a wide range of policy areas in order to evaluate the candidate country’s willingness and ability to implement relevant OECD legal instruments, as well as its policies and practices compared with OECD best policies and practices in the corresponding policy area. This often results in a series of recommendations for change to align the candidate country further to OECD standards and best practices.
Key partners
The OECD works closely with some of the world’s largest economies: Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, and South Africa, who are OECD Key Partners. They participate in the OECD’s daily work, bringing useful perspectives and increasing the relevance of policy debates. Key Partners participate in policy discussions in OECD bodies, take part in regular OECD surveys and are included in statistical databases. Ongoing engagement contributes to enhanced co-operation and to progressively bringing the Key Partners closer to OECD standards.
Regional initiatives
The OECD works closely with many countries through its regional initiatives, spaning Africa, Eurasia, the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, South East Asia and South East Europe. The initiatives help facilitate policy benchmarking and the exchange of good practices between countries in a specific geographical area within and across regions. They also help guide countries towards globally recognised standards and ambitious reform agendas to unlock greater prosperity and well-being for citizens, including at a local and city level. Non-member countries and economies may also be invited to participate in OECD meetings through different levels of partnerships, as well as Global Forums.
Global fora
The G20, G7 and APEC seek to foster global economic co-operation through international dialogue and coordinated action on shared challenges. The OECD contributes data, evidence-based analysis, standards and tools to help these global fora design innovative policy solutions in areas ranging from trade, investment, regulatory reform and taxation to AI, the digital and green transitions and gender equality.