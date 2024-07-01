OECD and APEC

The OECD has been contributing to APEC discussions for over a decade, in both the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Track and the Finance Ministers’ Process (FMP). The OECD Secretary-General participates in APEC Finance Ministers’ Meetings, and OECD policy experts regularly contribute to substantive committee and Working Group meetings.

The OECD’s engagement with APEC is aimed at helping its member economies advance the Putrajaya Vision 2040 for an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040 and the associated Aotearoa Plan of Action through the Vision’s three pillars: trade and investment; innovation and digitalisation; and strong, balanced, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

The OECD is working closely with Peru’s 2024 APEC Host Year to support its priority areas, including informality, women’s economic empowerment, and the clean energy transition. As a longstanding partner to APEC, the OECD has supported the development of flagship deliverables across key workstreams, including trade in services, investment, financing infrastructure, anti-corruption, combatting tax crimes, regulatory reform and co-operation.