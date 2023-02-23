Skip to main content
The future of health systems

Rapid population ageing, tight healthcare budgets, a shortage of health workers and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic are all putting increased pressure on healthcare systems. As OECD countries look to prepare for the future, radical policy change is needed to ensure high-quality care is available to all while keeping spending levels sustainable. 

