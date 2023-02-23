The future of health systems



The rapid population ageing seen across OECD countries will lead to increasing demands on health systems, and a decreasing working-age population to support them. In this context, promoting high quality of care while maintaining sustainable spending levels will present a significant challenge to health systems.

In recent decades, the share of the population aged 65 and over has doubled on average across OECD countries, increasing from less than 9% in 1960 to 18% in 2021. This varies significantly between member countries, with highs of 28.9% in Japan and 23.6% in Italy, compared to just 7.9% in Mexico and 8.8% in Colombia. This trend is expected to continue, with the proportion of the population aged 65 and over set to increase significantly.