Gender equality

Gender equality must remain a priority, as a matter of basic human rights and long-term economic wellbeing and prosperity. It drives economic growth, strengthens democracy, enhances social cohesion and increases the well-being of all members of society. But despite progress in recent years, gender inequalities persist in most spheres of social and economic life. 

