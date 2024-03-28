Gender mainstreaming goes hand in hand with greater gender equality in representation, which has also been linked to higher levels of trust and satisfaction with democracies. Ensuring that public administrations reflect the population they serve – including its gender composition – can contribute to more inclusive decision making.

Progress has been made in recent years, with an increase in women’s representation in decision-making roles in OECD countries. Still, on average across the OECD, women remain underrepresented in decision-making positions in the public sector.