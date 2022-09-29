Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Gender equality and environment

Environmental factors may affect men and women differently, due to different behaviours and roles they play in many societies as well as their different physiological characteristics. Whether one looks at energy, water, transport, urban design, agriculture, or consumption patterns a gender lens is key to understand differences in environmental impacts.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Woman harvesting vegetables in a garden

Select a language

English
français
Go to top