Environmental factors may affect men and women differently, due to different behaviours and roles they play in many societies as well as their different physiological characteristics. Whether one looks at energy, water, transport, urban design, agriculture, or consumption patterns a gender lens is key to understand differences in environmental impacts. For instance, women account for a large proportion of the more than 4 million deaths a year from in-door air pollution. Environmental degradation can also lead to increased gender-based violence. On the other hand, women’s economic, social and political empowerment can help accelerate action on climate, environmental protection and conservation.
The OECD works to support countries in integrating gender and inclusiveness aspects in the design and implementation of policies that provide better environmental, economic and social outcomes and improve well-being for all society, and to deliver on the Agenda 2030.
Gender equality and environment
About
Context
The Gender-Environment Nexus (Green Talks LIVE replay)
On 30 March 2023, the OECD held a Green Talks: LIVE webinar, with an introduction by Jo Tyndall, OECD Environment Director and a presentation by Dimitra Xynou and Valentina Bellisi, Policy Analysts from the Green Finance and Investment division. They were joined by Krzysztof Michalak, Acting Head of the Finance, Investment and Global Relations Division at the OECD Environment Directorate, and Co-ordinator for Gender, and Ana Puy from the Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.
The presentation and discussion with experts on the gender-environment nexus highlighted the importance of integrating a gender lens in environmental and climate policies.
Women, climate change and data: Why we need to better understand the environment-gender nexus
The data is clear: environmental degradation affects women differently than men, and women are more motivated to do something about it. Ingrid Barnsley, former Deputy Director of the Environment Directorate at the OECD, discusses the complex, multi-facetted relationship between gender equality, women, climate change, air pollution, domestic violence, and green technology patents in this OECD Podcast.
Focus on
Data and evidence
Though case study evidence increasingly shows linkages between gender and the environment, data collection and indicators on the interlinkages are generally scarce both at national and global levels. In order to inform better policies to achieve the gender equality and environmental sustainability goals as enshrined in the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, the OECD is strengthening its efforts to identify data gaps and collect relevant data.
In addition to gender, the 2030 Agenda calls for further disaggregation, such as by income, geography, age and disability for targets to be adequately measured and ultimately met. The OECD has already identified three new indicators, which will be further developed with a gender component, specifically:
- mortality rates from air pollution, differentiated by pollutant, sex, country, year and age;
- development of green technologies, based on patenting activity, differentiated by domain, sex, country and year, and
- exposure to environmental risks, differentiated by pollutant and river flooding, sex, age.
Further reading
- Working Paper: Women’s leadership in Environmental Action, 29 April 2022
- Blog: The road to a sustainable tomorrow: Tracking a COVID-19 gender-sensitive and green recovery, March 2022
- Blog: Let’s choose to challenge the climate crisis with a gender lens, 2021
- Report: Accelerating Climate Action: Refocusing Policies through a Well-being Lens, 2019