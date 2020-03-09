Skip to main content
Women and climate change in the Sahel

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e31c77ad-en
Authors
Chesney McOmber
Tags
West African Papers
Cite this content as:

McOmber, C. (2020), “Women and climate change in the Sahel”, West African Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e31c77ad-en.
