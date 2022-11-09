West Africa and the global climate agenda

COP27 will return to Africa for the first time since 2016 to follow up on promises made in Glasgow in 2021 to limit global temperatures to well below 2°C by the end of the century as committed under the Paris Agreement. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) enable each country to pursue a tailored approach under the Paris Agreement, with countries setting their own mitigation and adaptation targets with the aim of increasing ambition with each subsequent submission. This report analyses the NDCs of 17 countries in West Africa on some of the pressing issues to be discussed at COP27, namely the ambition of targets in NDCs, the financing needs related to NDCs and their implementation. The objective of this report is two-fold: to inform COP participants where the region stands on these matters, and to identify opportunities for the region in updating NDCs.